Joining NATO is matter of our security, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance is a matter of Ukraine’s security.

He stated this in an interview with La Nación, Censor.NET reports.

"When they say that NATO is at war with Russia on Ukrainian territory, that is what Russia is saying. Because they have no idea how such a small army can oppose such a big one like theirs. To justify the efforts they are making and what they cannot win," he explained.

According to Zelensky, some countries, such as the Baltic states, would be happy if the Ukrainian army was on their territory to protect them, but after the war.

Read more: This week enemy fired 65 missiles and 178 attack drones at Ukraine, - Zelensky

"We do not need bases either from the USA or from other partner countries. Geographically, Ukraine is close to Russia and other countries, and there is also an example: where NATO is, there is no war. And our attitude should be considered within the framework of the fact that the countries that are part of NATO did this at one time because they suspected that the Soviet Union might return to them," the head of state said.

"Some people think that Ukraine can come to the territory of Russia, but we never wanted any war. All our industry was taken out of the occupied territories. And this is colonialism. Therefore, the issue of NATO, sorry, is the issue of our security and protection of our people, and that's all ", he concluded.