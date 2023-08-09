Dubinsky was informed of suspicion of official forgery

MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi is suspected of forgery to travel abroad.

Dubinsky said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, I was finally served with a suspicion," he said.

Dubinsky is suspected of entering false information into official documents by an official, based on which he traveled abroad allegedly under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment.

According to the investigation, the MP received permission to leave Ukraine under this guidance and left the country on his own on 27 June 2023. At the same time, the MP's father went abroad on his own on 26 June 2023 and then returned to Ukraine on 11 July 2023. The MP himself returned to Ukraine only on 27 July 2023.

Law enforcement officers have information that Dubinsky has managed to visit Italy, Croatia, and Spain twice during this time.

The MP calls the announcement of the suspicion a "political order" and expects that "the case against him will fall apart".

Today he appeared for another interrogation at the SBI.

Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky, under the pretext of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 3 July, the SSU searched Dubinsky's home. The next day, he said that a draft interrogation report on the Derkach case was seized from him, in which he allegedly cited the facts of the involvement of the Presidential Office in this treason.