White House denies talks about Ukraine’s membership in NATO in exchange for territory: Nothing like that

The Biden administration denies information about the alleged possibility of granting Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for giving up part of the occupied territories to Russia.

This was stated by the White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

Answering a journalist's question about discussions about exchanging Ukrainian territories for NATO membership, Kirby said: "There is no such thing. That's not the case".

The official stressed that the US government's position is that Ukraine will be able to become a NATO member in the future, which was confirmed by the leadership of the Alliance during the last summit in Vilnius.

"At the Vilnius Summit, the Alliance supported the idea that a path to membership (of Ukraine in NATO - ed.) could be developed. Currently, the focus is on helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression and return the territories that fully belong to Ukraine. They are making progress every day and we will continue to support them," Kirby said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jensen said that Ukraine could be admitted to NATO after it gives up part of its territory. However, it was stressed that only Kyiv could make such a decision.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called such statements absolutely unacceptable.