Death of Prigozhin destabilizes PMC "Wagner", - British intelligence

The death of the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin and other leaders of the group will have a deep destabilizing effect on the "Wagnerians".

This is stated in the British intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

British intelligence officers noted that there is still no conclusive evidence that Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed on August 23 near Tver. However, there is a good chance that he is really dead.

"The death of Prigozhin will almost certainly have a profound destabilizing effect on the "Wagner" PMC. The leadership vacuum in the Wagner group will be exacerbated by reports that the founder and field commander Dmytro Utkin and the head of logistics Valery Chekalov have also died," according to British intelligence.

Watch more: RVC fighters offered "Wagnerians" to destroy Putin’s regime together: "Let’s end bloody meat grinder of SMO together, and then we’ll go to Moscow.". VIDEO

Also remind, on August 23, 2023, a passenger plane crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. In it was the leader of the "Wagner" PMC, the terrorist Prigozhin.

According to Russian media, 8 corpses were found at the crash site.

Together with Prigozhin, Dmytro Utkin, one of the leaders of "Wagner", was allegedly on board the plane.

Following the crash of Prigozhin's plane, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a case of violation of the rules of operation of air transport.

A number of telegram channels associated with the PMC "Wagner" confirmed the liquidation of terrorists Prigozhin and Utkin, accusing "traitors of Russia" of this.