Biden and Zelenskyy discussed acceleration of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden discusses the possibility of speeding up the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine in a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy discussed (...) the issue of expediting the process of approving the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine by other countries after the completion of training (of pilots - Ed.) to increase its defense capabilities," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the launch of Ukrainian pilot training in the United States.

Biden reiterated that the United States would support Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

