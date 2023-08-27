Air defense forces destroyed 4 cruise missiles at night, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 27, 2023, the enemy struck with Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. The cruise missiles were fired from 5 strategic aircraft from the airspace of the Russian Federation in the Engels area.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"A total of up to eight air targets were observed. Four Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the central and northern regions," the message reads.

The Air Force noted that the rest of the air targets were probably false, no information about the hit was received.

