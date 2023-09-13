New wreckage of drone was discovered in Romania

In Romania, the wreckage of a drone was found again after the Russian attack on the south of Ukraine. A special team arrived at the crash site to take them for examination.

Radio Svoboda reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Romania,Censor.NET informs.

"Elements of the alleged drone were discovered on Romanian territory after a Russian drone strike damaged the port infrastructure in the Izmail district in southern Ukraine, near the border with Romania, on the morning of September 13," the report said.

The Romanian authorities sent a specialized team to carry out preliminary field investigations and collect samples for expert evaluations.

It will be recalled that on September 4, Ukraine reported that during the Russian attack by "Shahed" on Izmail and Reni, two drones fell on the territory of Romania. At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, on September 6, the Minister of Defense of Romania confirmed that fragments similar to the wreckage of a drone were found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side, and they were handed over for examination.