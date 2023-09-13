AAS "Minsk" in occupied Sevastopol was destroyed, not just damaged, - Oryx. PHOTO

The large amphibious assault ship Minsk, which was hit in occupied Sevastopol today, was destroyed, not just damaged.

According to Censor.NET, the photo was published by the Dutch portal Oryx, which documents army losses from photos and videos on the Internet

"Visual confirmation now indicates that the Ropucha-type amphibious assault ship Minsk was destroyed, not just damaged," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 13 September, a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol was attacked. Later it became known that a Ropucha-class amphibious assault ship and a Kilo submarine were damaged.

