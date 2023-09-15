Finland also plans to ban entry of cars with Russian registration, - Yle

Finland will ban the entry of cars with Russian registration. Earlier, such a decision was made by the Baltic States.

This is written by the publication Yle, reported by Censor.NET.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen should announce the details at a press conference today.

According to the information obtained by Yle, vehicles with Russian number plates designed for less than 10 passengers will no longer be able to cross the border. There will be some exceptions to the entry ban, which will be announced later.

There is no exact information yet on when the ban will come into force.

It was previously reported that all Baltic countries have banned the entry of cars with Russian registration.

