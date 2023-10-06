Court leaves Kolomoyskyi in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal did not satisfy the lawyers’ appeal to cancel the bail of UAH 3.9 billion.

At the beginning of the court hearing, the businessman's lawyers petitioned the court to allow their client to be near his lawyers, not in a glass box. The court granted this request.

The judge informed that the citizenship of Ihor Kolomoiskyi was terminated on July 17, 2022. The businessman replied that the Migration Service did not inform him about this. Instead, he admitted that he has passports of Cyprus and Israel.

Prosecutors said that Kolomoiskyi, in addition to Israel's internal passport, also has a foreign passport. This is evidenced by the documents of the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine.

According to the prosecutors, if the court softens Kolomoiskyi`s preventive measure, which does not include detention, there are risks that he will hide from the investigation in Cyprus and Israel.

The businessman's lawyers insisted that their client had no intention of hiding from the investigation, influencing witnesses or obstructing the investigation.

It will be recalled that on September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) informed Kolomoiskyi about the suspicion of fraud and legalization of property in another case. In this case, the point at issue is the legalization of more than UAH 500 million of illegal income through "Privatbank" in 2013-2020.

On the same day, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the form of detention for two months in Dnipro with the possibility of bail of more than UAH 500 million. He is currently in the pre-trial detention center.

On September 15, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) notified Kolomoiskyi of another suspicion of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds totaling UAH 5.8 billion in the period from 2013 to 2014.

On September 16, the court re-selected Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure - the bail amount was increased to UAH 3 billion 891 million.

