Russians carefully analyze intelligence data before Iskander launches, - Ihnat

Iskander missiles cost millions, they are not enough, they are very valuable to the enemy. For this reason, Russians carefully analyzed intelligence data before launching Iskanders.

This was stated by the head of the Public Relations Service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"All information is carefully analyzed and studied before the strike. They don't simply launch the Iskander missile. A rocket costs millions, they don't have many of them in general. That's why the enemy calculates its plans in detail and uses all intelligence data," Ihnat noted.

According to him, Russian agents in frontline cities can coordinate missile strikes.

"And don't forget that the enemy has no problem listening to any mobile operator's phones. It also does this with social networks, where people like to share information frequently. It's all readable, so any information can be used by the enemy - and used one hundred percent. Therefore, it is not necessary to detail or discuss by phone what is happening and where exactly, who is going and where! Because all this will be analyzed and used by the enemy against Ukraine," Ihnat emphasized.

It will be recalled that 52 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region. In addition, 4 people are considered missing, including two children. The Russian attack on the Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a memorial dinner was held.