Occupiers have increased number of assaults in direction of Mariinka and do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, - Defense forces of Tavria direction

Our soldiers continue to conduct the defense in the East and South of Ukraine and the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.

There is an increase in the number of enemy assaults in the direction of Maryinka. The enemy is replenishing the "Storm" detachments in various directions, which have suffered and are suffering significant losses. The Russian command throws them forward to certain death.

"During the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 16 airstrikes, carried out 42 combat engagements, and also launched 595 artillery barrages.

There is a high threat of the enemy's use of missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against military and civilian infrastructure objects," the message reads.

It is also noted that in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. So, during the day, our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

In the Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, our defenders repelled almost 20 enemy attacks in the Marinka area and another 5 attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders did not allow the loss of positions southwest of Novodanilivka, Robotyne, and west of Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.

It is also reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success in the area west of Verbovoy.

Units of rocket forces and artillery from the OSGT "Tavria" during the day carried out 1,332 fire missions.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 355 people. 22 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 6 ACVs, 6 artillery systems, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle, and 7 units of automotive equipment. 3 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.