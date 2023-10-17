Enemy will move to avoid new ATACMS strikes, - Ihnat

The Russians will be moving their equipment after the Ukrainian Armed Forces used American long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that there is currently no accurate information on Russian casualties.

"We need to wait for intelligence data, wait for satellite images, information from other sources, and then we will know for sure, so as not to tell now how much of this equipment was destroyed," Ihnat added.

He explained that the fact of launching strikes at such a distance with such a type of weapon, against which Russia cannot actually oppose anything now, already indicates that the situation will change.

Ihnat clarified that the enemy will move, as it did with strategic aviation when the "bavovna (cotton-ed.)" took place at airfields in the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit helicopters and equipment of airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk.

After that, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Russian troops with ATACMS missiles for the first time on Tuesday. However, the article does not specify where they were used. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the use of ATACMS.