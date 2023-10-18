Ukraine has abandoned term "Moldovan language"

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu thanked the Ukrainian side for the decision to abandon the use of the artificial term "Moldovan language", which is an invention of Russia. Instead, only Romanian will be the official language.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

"At the joint meeting, it was decided that from now on, only the Romanian language will be recognized as the only official language. I know that there are still some legislative steps to be taken, including informing the European Council about this, but together we have agreed on this today; this decision was made today," Ciolacu announced.

The Prime Minister thanked his Ukrainian colleague for his openness in efforts not to recognize the "so-called Moldovan language", emphasizing that from now on there is only one official language - Romanian.

"I believe that by this decision of the Ukrainian government, the invention of the Russian Federation was crossed out," the head of the Romanian government added.

As reported, on March 24, the law on changing the name "Moldovan language" to "Romanian" in the Constitution of Moldova and other state laws entered into force in Moldova.

It should be noted that the "Moldovan language" arose in the times of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) and was a Cyrillic variant of the Romanian language. In the 1994 Constitution of Moldova, which was governed by Ukraine for a long time, Article 13 defined the "Moldovan language" as the national language of the country.

However, in December 2013, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that the text of the Declaration of Independence takes precedence over the provisions of the Constitution. And the Declaration of Moldova's independence from the Soviet Union, adopted in 1991, stipulated that the state language in Moldova is Romanian.