In "DPR" three Ukrainian servicemen were "sentenced" to 30 years behind bars and life imprisonment - Lubinets

Russian occupiers are carrying out illegal trials of Ukrainian citizens. Soldier Oleh Kolmychevskyi was sentenced to life imprisonment, fighters Dmytro Dobrovolskyi and Oleksandr Romashyn were sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

This was announced on Telegram by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the so-called "court" of the terrorist group "DPR" (the Donetsk People's Republic) convicted three Ukrainian servicemen under far-fetched articles. To life imprisonment - the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection service Oleh Kolmychevskyi. Two soldiers of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade - Grenade Launcher Operator Dmytro Dobrovolskyi and Gunner Oleksandr Romashin - were sentenced to 30 years behind bars," Lubinets wrote.

The Commissioner also noted that the announced sentences are carried out by quasi-entities that are not recognized by the international community and are illegal. Such a "trial" is a violation of the right to a fair trial and another war crime committed by Russia.

"The 'sentences' pronounced by the so-called 'courts' of quasi-formations (such as the 'DPR') are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prevention of torture, they can be considered a war crime. Donetsk region is a part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, they are subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts. Only they have the right to administer justice in this territory," he added.

Lubinets called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor to stop the practice of convicting Ukrainian citizens by fake courts: "Russia must release all Ukrainians illegally imprisoned in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation itself."

