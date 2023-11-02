"Ukraine will become added value, not burden for EU" - Kuleba

The first to benefit from enlargement will be the citizens of the EU themselves, as this will mean strengthening the capacities of the common market, human rights and the rule of law.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the ministerial conference "A Broader, Stronger Union – Preparing the EU for Enlargement and Candidate Countries for Accession", which is taking place today in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

The Minister noted that Ukraine is making significant efforts and achieving tangible results in reforming the country. Reforms are vital for Ukrainian society, and they make Ukraine stronger and more resilient.

"Ukraine's accession to the European Union will mean strengthening Europe's security, not weakening it. Ukraine will become an added value, not a burden for the EU. Russia's aggression against Ukraine has shown that the EU can be strong and act decisively, but reforming the EU should not demotivate new member states or delay their accession," Kuleba said.

According to the Foreign Minister, the first to benefit from enlargement will be the EU citizens themselves, as this will mean strengthening the capacities of the common market, human rights and the rule of law, and will make the EU a stronger player on the world stage.

"Ukrainians are now the most optimistic about the European project as such, they are committed to European values and principles. This historic moment and the unprecedented level of support must not be lost. We need to use this potential to bring more positive changes to the EU," Kuleba concluded.

