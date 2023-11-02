Danilov explained why mobilization age was not lowered to 25: "This is very sensitive issue when you need to take responsibility for your decision"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed the law on lowering the mobilization age to 25 years, as this is a "very sensitive issue" when you need to take responsibility for the fact that younger people should go to the front.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked what is the problem that the president has not signed a law for five months that lowers the mobilization age from 27 to 25, although he says that the military is asking for the opportunity to mobilize more.

"This is a very sensitive issue when it is necessary to take responsibility for your decision that younger people should go to the front. It is very difficult. It is very hard," Danilov replied.

He replied that the task now is to try to solve several problems: to "maximally strengthen" air defense to protect the population and critical infrastructure facilities and to obtain modern weapons.

"The F-16 is not our whim. This is about the lives of our soldiers. This is at least about a certain parity in the air with Russia. Modern means of destruction are another matter. A simple example. When the first cases of destruction of Russian military helicopters followed, the number of flights decreased by two or three times. Accordingly, this is the life of our boys and girls," the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) secretary explained.

It will be recalled that on May 30, the Verkhovna Rada supported the lowering of the age limit for citizens on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25, but the president has not yet signed the law.