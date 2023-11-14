"Lviv Polytechnic" does not yet see grounds for dismissal of Farion, - statement

The rectorate of the Lviv Polytechnic University assures that at the moment there are no grounds for the dismissal of the former People’s Deputy Iryna Farion from the position of a teacher.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Suspilne Lviv.

"Lviv Polytechnic" works in the regulatory field. A working group has now been set up to analyze the moral and ethical aspects of the situation. There are clearly defined grounds to remove from duties or terminate a fixed-term employment contract. Now there are no such grounds," said Vice-Rector for Strategic Development Lilia Zhuk.

"This decision must be balanced, as this is the fate of the teacher. Therefore, a commission was created. You came to us to say your word - we heard you," added Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work Oleh Davydchak.

Recall that on November 7, Irina Farion stated that she does not consider the Russian-speaking military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets saw this as violation of the equality of citizens and said that he appealed to the National Police, the SSU and the National Council on television and radio broadcasting to take appropriate measures. Soldiers from the frontline responded to the linguist in Ukrainian, calling her "stupid #ck".

Subsequently, the college and the trade union of students of Lviv Polytechnic National University, where Farion teaches, called on law enforcement officers to check her statements for insult to the honor and dignity of the military.

On November 14, students of Lviv Polytechnic went to a protest and demanded the dismissal of Irina Farion, who works in this educational institution.