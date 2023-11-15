Defense forces entrenched themselves on left bank of Kherson region, - ISW

The Ukrainian military is conducting large-scale ground operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Defence forces managed to advance to Krynky.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

In a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, stressed that despite the difficult combat situation, Ukrainian troops "have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro" and continue counter-offensive actions in uncertain areas of the front.

"ISW continues to assess that Ukrainian forces have been conducting larger-than-usual ground operations on the eastern bank of the Kherson region since mid-October 2023 and that Ukrainian forces appear to be able to hold and secure their current positions on the Russian-controlled side of the Dnipro," the analysts said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved partial success on the Left Bank of Kherson region and Dnipro islands - ISW

Geo-location footage released on 13 November shows that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced towards Krynky (30 km northeast of the Kherson region and 2 km from the Dnipro River).