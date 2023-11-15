Russians use chemical weapons, Avdiivka remains hottest part of front, - DeepState

Cases of the use of chemical weapons were recorded in the Svatove and Bakhmut areas.

DeepState writes about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Two cases of the use of chemical weapons were recorded in the Swativ and Bakhmut sections, most likely, the enemy used chlorpicrin, which is in large quantities in stockpiles, and which has already been used several times against our troops," the message reads.

Analysts note that Avdiivka remains the hottest spot, but the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in many other areas, which creates significant problems in the management of reserves. Russia does not spare its reserves.

"As an example, the enemy's 104th AAD, which was supposed to undergo reconciliation by December 1, is either already in the Kherson region or is on the march," DeepState notes.

It is noted that near Avdiivka, assaults were recorded to the west of Kamianka. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to actively operate near Yahidne and Klishchiivka. Clashes continue in the Svativsk direction near Lyman Pershy, Sinkivka, and Pervomaisky. In the places of the main strikes, the Russians have a significant advantage in manpower, so every day the enemy can advance to 1-2 positions.

Fighting is also reportedly ongoing in other areas.