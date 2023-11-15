During November 15, Russians unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on November 15, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 630th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

58 combat clashes took place during the day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the russian federation once again attacked Ukraine, using S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Selidove of the Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. More than 20 private residential buildings, 7 high-rise buildings and other civilian infrastructure suffered destruction and damage.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling of the enemy, among them Prohres, Baranivka, Turia, Stepok of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Starytsia, Budarky of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Nadiia of the Luhansk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Vesele, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault actions in the districts of Klishchivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults east of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks. It carried out an airstrike in the Oleksandropil area of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here our soldiers repelled more than 19 attacks. Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Prechystivka and Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. It carried out an airstrike in the Vuhledar area of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Novodarivka of the Zaporizhia region. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by more than 30 settlements, among them Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Stepove, Pavlivka, Charivne of the Zaporizhia region.

Kherson, Lvove, Ivanivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Chornobaiivka, Komyshany, Veletenske of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region were subjected to artillery shelling of the enemy in Kherson direction.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 strikes on the enemy's antiaircraft-guided missile systems. Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and an enemy air defense system."

