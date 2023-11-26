Russian Federation took air defense systems from Kaliningrad, - British intelligence

In November, Russia likely transferred strategic air defense systems from the Kaliningrad region to replace those lost in the war with Ukraine.

British intelligence writes about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda.

From the exceptional movements of Russian transport aircraft during November 2023, intelligence suggests that Russia may have moved strategic air defense systems from the Kaliningrad region to replace those lost in the war with Ukraine.

These movements were noticed after increasing losses of Russian air defense systems S-400 (NATO-coded SA-21) in the occupied territories of Ukraine at the end of October 2023.

"As the Kaliningrad region is Russia's westernmost outpost and borders NATO member states on three sides, the Russian Federation considers it one of the most strategically vulnerable regions. The fact that the Russian Defense Ministry seems willing to take additional risks there underscores the difficulties the war has created for some of Russia's most advanced capabilities," the intelligence agency said.

