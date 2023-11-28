Bacterial resistance to antibiotics complicates treatment of wounded, - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced difficulties in treating wounded soldiers due to the resistance of some bacteria to antibiotics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

"The problem of antibiotic resistance has reached a critical level. This happened, in particular, due to the excessive and irrational use of antibiotics for prophylactic and therapeutic purposes (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic), self-treatment with antibacterial drugs (without a doctor's prescription), the inability to meet minimum hygiene requirements in the frontline areas, and the overload of the medical system," the report says.

The Ministry of Health notes that the situation with the resistance of hospital strains of bacteria to ceftriaxone and levofloxacin is extremely difficult. Unfortunately, some wounded soldiers already have infectious complications caused by pathogens that are more than 75% insensitive to these drugs, and in some cases up to 100%.

A separate problem, according to doctors, was the uncontrolled receipt and use of antibacterial drugs that came to Ukraine with humanitarian aid. Some of them are not registered in Ukraine and are included in the "reserve" group, these are "last hope" drugs that should be used only in the most severe cases of bacterial infections, when all other options have been exhausted. The use of these antibiotics without laboratory confirmation of the appropriateness of their prescription is extremely dangerous and has a negative impact on the development of antimicrobial resistance, as resistance to these drugs develops faster.