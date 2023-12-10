Evacuation from Gaza Strip completed, 315 people evacuated - DIU

Evacuation from Gaza is completed, 315 people have been evacuated: 304 Ukrainians, 2 Palestinians, 9 Moldovans.

This was reported on Telegram by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the operation to rescue our citizens from the Gaza Strip has been successfully completed.

The evacuation mission, carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on behalf of the President of Ukraine, was carried out in several stages. As a result, 315 people were evacuated from the danger zone: 304 Ukrainians, 2 Palestinians, 9 citizens of Moldova," the statement said.

Read more: Russia has significantly intensified attacks, is preparing to regroup - Estonian intelligence

As noted, among those rescued from the Gaza Strip are two people with injuries, a cancer patient, a pregnant woman, and two citizens who coordinated Ukrainian military scouts directly in the conflict zone.