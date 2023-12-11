EU imposes sanctions on Iranian UAV manufacturers

The European Union has imposed sanctions against individuals and organisations in Iran involved in the development and production of UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Thus, sanctions were imposed against 6 people and 5 organisations involved in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles by Iran, which are used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The list includes:

- Shakad Sanat Asmari Company, its CEO, deputy CEO, and chief scientist;

- Baharestan Kish Company and its managing director;

- Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif and its CEO;

- Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company, an aerospace services company:

- Kimia Part Sivan Company, a company that helps the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to improve its UAV programme.

These companies will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the EU. In addition, it is prohibited to provide funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of the individuals, entities, organisations or authorities listed.

