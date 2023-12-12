Zelensky arrives at US Congress

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the US Congress.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the Sky News broadcast.

Zelenskyy was accompanied by the leaders of the Democratic and Republican factions in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

Earlier it was reported that during his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy would meet with representatives of Congress to discuss a package of additional funding for Ukraine.

