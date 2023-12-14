Internal Audit of Ministry of Defense reveals audit exceptions worth more than 10 billion UAH in quarter

In the last quarter of this year, the Ministry of Defense’s internal audit identified audit exceptions and risks of asset loss of more than UAH 10 billion.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr in his column for Liga.net, Censor.NET reports.

"Changes take time, and so far, the Ministry's internal auditors have been doing the most work. In the last quarter of this year alone, they identified audit exceptions and risks of asset loss of more than UAH 10 billion," Dzhyhyr wrote.

Read more: Special audit of Kyiv Lavra’s movable property to be conducted, - Tkachenko

He noted that most of the violations were eliminated and the consequences were compensated directly during internal audits.

More than 300 people were brought to disciplinary and financial responsibility.

The results of the internal audits were passed on to law enforcement agencies, which will decide on bringing other types of liability.

Read more: Ministry of Defense withdraws spoiled dry rations purchased in 2012 from AFU warehouses

According to the deputy minister, the Defense Ministry is "cleaning up the metastases of financial chicaneries" as much as possible. The Ministry will continue to do so until the new anti-corruption architecture that is being built is stable.

Dzhyhyr also assured that the procurement system is currently being updated in accordance with the principles of the NATO Program.

Read more: Internal inspection in Defense Ministry on procurement continues, - Reznikov

According to him, the Ministry of Defense will be connected to the NACP's whistleblower portal so that every interested person can report cases of corruption. "Anyone who has information about violations should be heard," said Dzhyhyr.