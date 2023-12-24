Putin is not interested in truce with Ukraine and is trying to disrupt military aid, - ISW

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin reports an apparent interest in a ceasefire, such rhetoric is in the interests of the Russian Federation and is aimed at delaying and preventing further Western military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET informs.

As Censor.NET previously wrote, The New York Times, citing former and current Russian, American, and international officials, reported that the Russian dictator has been sending signals through intermediaries about readiness for a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine, which would involve freezing hostilities on the current contact line.

However, ISW analysts point out that Putin is signaling a desire to "freeze" the war to distract the West from providing arms to Ukraine.

"The timing of Putin's announcement of an interest in a ceasefire is more consistent with Russia's ongoing efforts to delay and prevent further Western military aid to Ukraine than with a serious interest in ending the war short of Russia's complete victory," analysts say.

ISW has observed similar efforts by the Kremlin to mislead Western politicians and force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in the winter of 2022-2023.

This is done to effectively redirect the West's attention to hypothetical negotiations instead of providing Ukraine with sufficient weapons before its spring-summer counteroffensive.

The Kremlin is likely using covert channels to achieve this effect amid the debate over further military aid to Ukraine.