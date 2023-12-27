Air defense destroyed 32 "Shaheds" of 46, - Air Force

Since the evening of December 26, the Russian invaders released 46 "shaheds" from two directions: Balaklava - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Krasnodar Krai (RF).

This was reported by Air Force of AFU, Censor.NET informs

"In total, 46 Shahed-136/131 launches were recorded, which attacked in waves at different times, from 07.00 p.m. on December 26 to 03.50 a.m. on December 27," the report said.

Tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups destroyed 32 enemy enemy strike UAVs. Most of the drones that could not be shot down attacked the front-line territories, in particular the Kherson region. Several more UAVs fell without consequences.

"Air defense worked in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions," the Air Force added.

