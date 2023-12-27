We have ambitious plans, - Ihnat on using F-16

Ukraine has ambitious plans for American F-16 fighter jets, which are to be provided by its partners. The planes have a wide range of weapons, so they can be used on a particular section of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, RBC-Ukraine reports, with reference to the telethon.

"The plans are ambitious. The aircraft is multi-purpose, so it will be able to perform many tasks to support the ground forces," the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, due to the multifunctionality of the American fighter, it can be used for several purposes. In particular, for strikes on ground targets at different depths of enemy defense; covering attack aircraft; securing airspace in the Black Sea; protecting the country from enemy drones and missiles; countering enemy ships.

"The F-16 has a wide range of weapons that can be used on a particular section of the frontline. This will help us gain air superiority and allow us to counteract the use of guided aerial bombs," Ihnat emphasized.

