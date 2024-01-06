Occupiers again became active in Mariinka direction and, despite loss, are trying to surround Avdiivka - Defense Forces

Currently, a very low level of morale and psychological state is observed in several Russian units deployed in the Tavria direction. This is associated with significant losses. Incidents of self-inflicted fires also became more frequent.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria Region, announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In some Russian units, due to significant losses, morale and psychological state are very low. The occupiers are scared, so they shoot at everything that moves. Cases of fire on their own, both on infantry and on drones, have increased," Shtupun said.

He noted that refusals of personnel to participate in assault and offensive actions are still recorded.

"Russian crews of armored vehicles are sabotaging their participation in attacks in various ways. They know that the chance of survival is small, because tanks, AFVs, and armored personnel carriers are the first to be hit in an attack," the spokesman emphasized.

In addition, he informed that the losses of the enemy during the past day amounted to 512 people, 40 units of military equipment and two occupiers surrendered.

Shtupun noted that the Russian occupiers have become active again in the Marinsky direction. Thus, 15 attacks were repelled in the Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. The number of airstrikes does not decrease.

In total, the enemy carried out 15 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, carried out 37 combat engagements, and carried out 778 artillery strikes in the operational area of the "Tavria" OSGT.

According to him, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, suffers significant losses, but tries to move forward. At the tactical level, he constantly changes the directions of concentration of efforts. During the past day, our soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne district.

