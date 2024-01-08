The European investigators investigating the case said that Polish officials allegedly slowed down the investigation of acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the fall of 2022. The Poles were in no hurry to provide information and concealed key evidence about the movement of alleged saboteurs through Poland.

As noted, investigators are now hoping that the new government in Warsaw, which began its duties in December, will help clarify the case.

European investigators have long assumed that the attack was carried out from Ukraine via Poland. However, a lack of cooperation from Warsaw has made it difficult to determine whether the attack took place with or without the knowledge of the former Polish government, officials said.

Some investigators are now considering asking the office of Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk for help in the investigation.

Poland is a NATO member, so any suspicion that the country might be hiding information about an attack on an ally would undermine confidence in the Alliance, which is facing one of its biggest tests since its founding, the newspaper writes.

According to Moscow, any behavior by Poland that indicates involvement in the sabotage could be seen as an aggressive act by NATO.

However, no evidence has been presented so far that the Polish government was involved in the explosions. Investigators believe that even if some Polish officials were involved, it could have happened without the knowledge of the political leadership.

At the same time, attempts by Polish officials to obstruct the investigation are raising growing suspicions about Warsaw's role and motives.

It is noted that a few days after taking office, Tusk dismissed the heads of all special services, including those involved in the investigation of the Nord Stream case.

As a reminder, at the end of September 2022, four leaks occurred on two lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. The investigation showed that the pipelines were blown up by underwater explosives, but it remains unknown who was behind the explosions.

At the same time, Western media outlets reported suggesting that non-governmental groups, including Russians and Ukrainians, could have been behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany launched their own investigations into the incident.