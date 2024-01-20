Swiss President Amherd wants to invite Russia to global peace summit

Switzerland is looking for an opportunity to invite Russia to a global peace summit to be held this year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by Swiss President Viola Amherd in Swissinfo.

According to Amherd, the summit will not be complete without Russia's participation.

"Russia will probably not be there, but we are looking for discussions with everyone else," she said.

The President also hinted that Switzerland is in contact with Russia.

"Switzerland is talking to everyone. Over the past few days, I have been told several times how important this is and how happy everyone is that someone can talk to everyone. The channels of communication exist and they are open," she explained.

It is not yet known whether the summit at the level of ministers or heads of state will actually take place.

"Of course, there is a small risk that we will not be able to organise the summit. But if Switzerland does not try, it will definitely not happen," Amherd said.

She said that we should not expect a ready-made peace plan at the end of the summit, "but if we can get the peace process going, we will have achieved a lot."

Amherd believes that success will be achieved if the summit is attended by a wide range of countries, including representatives of the Global South, such as South Africa, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia - and, if possible, China.