Il-76 crash in Belgorod region: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation said that "65 captured servicemen of AFU" were allegedly on board

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Il-76 plane, which crashed today in the Belgorod region, was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.

As Censor.NET informs, the propaganda publication RIA Novosti writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"On board the Il-76 that fell, there were 65 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, 6 members of the plane's crew and 3 escorts," the message says.

Also remind, that the video of the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was published earlier on the Internet.

