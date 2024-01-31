Putin seriously threatens European countries. Ukraine is under pressure - Sikorski

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, believes that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "seriously" threatens the countries of Europe. If the West delays helping Ukraine, the Russian "Iskanders" may fly to Berlin.

"Putin threatened Poland, Latvia and Finland. And when he threatens a country, he does it seriously," Sikorski noted.

The Polish minister noted that Western countries very often did not take Putin's threats properly.

"Now Russian tanks are in Belarus, Russia has also moved nuclear weapons there, and nuclear weapons near Koenigsberg, Iskander missiles, can reach Berlin. We, in Poland, feel threatened by the physical presence of Russian tanks 250 km from our capital. I it is always surprising that this topic is not discussed in Germany," Sikorski emphasized.

The Polish Foreign Minister added that Europe should act quickly because Ukraine is under pressure.

"The West is twenty times stronger economically. However, the Russian Federation is the leader in the production of munitions. We must mobilize our forces. If the Americans refuse to help, we will face a serious dilemma: either replace America, that is, double our efforts, or allow Putin to conquer Ukraine." emphasized Sikorski.

