18 million bail was paid for Kniazev - Anti-corruption Center

For the former head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Kniazev, they paid UAH 18.168 million in bail. The day before, the bail was reduced to this amount by the investigative judge of the VAKS.

"At the same time, it is unlikely that someone from Kniazev's family could have contributed the money independently, as all his assets have been seized. Moreover, the defense said in December that the suspect's family could contribute a maximum of UAH 10 million," the CPC believes.

They reminded that two weeks ago, Kniazev divorced his wife, with whom he had been married for almost 20 years. The lawsuit on the division of the joint property of the spouses is pending in court.

Knyazev's bail has been reduced several times already:

"In May 2023, he was placed in custody with a bail of UAH 107 million.

already in 2 weeks, the appeal reduced the bail to UAH 75 million.

in August, the investigating judge reduced Knyazev's bail to UAH 55 million.

a month later, the appeal dropped the bail to UAH 45 million.

in October, the investigating judge reduced the bail to 35 million.

in December, the deposit was reduced twice: first to UAH 27 million, then to UAH 20 million.

yesterday, Knyazev's bail was reduced to UAH 18.168 million," the report said.

The case of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev

On May 16, the NABU and the SAPO announced that they had uncovered a scheme to take bribes from the Supreme Court leadership and judges. Law enforcers detained the current head of the Court, Kniazev, and seized $2.7 million. Later, the SAPO notified Kniazev and his accomplice, a lawyer, of suspicion.

On the same day, the Supreme Court plenum voted to pass a motion of no confidence in Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev.

The HCJ authorized Kniazev's arrest. The court arrested him with the possibility of bail of 107 million 360 thousand hryvnias.

On May 31, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to release former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev, suspected of taking a bribe but reduced the alternative bail from UAH 107.3 million to UAH 75 million.

On September 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Kniazev's bail for the second time, from UAH 75 million to UAH 55 million. The next time the bail was reduced on September 26 - from UAH 55 million to UAH 45 million. On November 2, the bail was reduced to UAH 35 million.

On December 27, 2023, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found former Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniazev guilty of violating the legal restrictions on receiving gifts. In addition, the court ordered Kniazev to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and also confiscated a gift of UAH 906,600.27.