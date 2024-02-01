Biden supports Ukraine’s membership in NATO - US State Department

The State Department of the United States of America has denied that the administration of President Joe Biden opposes Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Matthew Miller, the spokesman for the US State Department, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The journalist asked why, according to the information available to him, the administration of the US president opposes Ukraine's entry into the Alliance, despite the fact that the majority of member countries are allegedly in favor.

A representative of the State Department rejected these claims.

"These reports are not true. You have heard how the president himself, as well as the secretary of state, have repeatedly said that Ukraine will be a member of NATO," said Miller.

Read more: Kwasniewski, Johnson, Clinton and others: Presidential Office announces composition of team on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration