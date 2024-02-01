Media reported that Arestovych had traveled abroad via letter from DIU: Intelligence calls it fake (updated)

Former advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych left Ukraine in the fall and has not returned for almost 5 months.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to NGL Media, Arestovych managed to do this via a letter from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The 48-year-old Arestovych left for Poland on September 4, 2023, through the Krakowiec-Korczowa checkpoint. Sources in the State Border Guard Service told journalists that the reason for his departure was a letter from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Previously, Oleksii Arestovych had repeatedly traveled abroad, but returned to Ukraine. For example, in early May 2023, he also left through Krakivets via a letter from the DIU and returned to the country only at the end of June, having spent almost a month and a half outside the country. In total, since the Russian invasion in February 2022, in addition to the two cases mentioned above, Arestovych has traveled abroad seven more times on other grounds, such as on the basis of decisions of the head of the State Border Guard Service, as an advisor to the President's Office, etc. All of these trips lasted no longer than nine days," the newspaper writes.

NGL appealed to the State Border Guard Service, but the SBGS refused to provide official information about the grounds for Arestovych's departure, arguing that "information about a person's crossing of the state border concerns his or her private life."

The publication contacted representatives of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, but they did not respond within two weeks. They also asked Oleksii Arestovych for a comment via private messages in several messengers, but at the time of publication, they had not received a response.

Later, the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that the information about Arestovych's crossing the border and leaving Ukraine on the basis of a letter from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine was untrue and fake.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine did not provide this person with any letters or any other documents to travel abroad. Once again, we urge representatives of the media community to carefully check the information before disseminating it," the DIU emphasized.

Earlier, the media reported that Trubitsyn, a "servant of the people" accused of corruption, had traveled abroad via a letter from the DIU.

One of his latest interviews, published on January 24, shows that Oleksii Arestovych is currently living in New York. Avoiding details, he stated that he left Ukraine legally.

