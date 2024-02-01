Up to 40 occupants could have been on board destroyed Russian missile boat "Ivanovets" - Navy

There could have been up to 40 Russian sailors on board the Russian Black Sea Fleet missile boat Ivanovets, which was reported destroyed by Ukrainian intelligence on February 1.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The Navy recalled that on the night of February 1, the forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a missile boat guarding a base in the village of Novoozerne in occupied Crimea.

According to the Navy, this is a significant loss for the Russians, considering the presence of three such boats of the 1241.1 project in the Russian Black Sea Fleet and weapons, including anti-ship missiles of the Moskit type with a range of up to 130 kilometers.

"Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing. Given the staffing of 40 sailors, the consequences of the reduction of the Russian ship's personnel are also significant," the Navy emphasized.

The press service also reminded that this is not the first loss in the brigade. Earlier, the Ukrainian military damaged a small missile ship of the Samum project 1239.

"This operation is another reminder to the Russian invaders that staying on the territory of the previously occupied facilities in Crimea with impunity is harmful to their health," the Navy added.

