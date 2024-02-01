Scholz: EU countries are not doing enough to support Ukraine

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the EU countries are not doing enough to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He said this after the extraordinary EU summit on February 1, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Scholz noted: "In many capitals, the question should be asked: are we really doing enough?"

"The answer in most cases can only be 'no,'" he said.

Read more: EU has not created €20 billion special fund for military support for Ukraine: issue to be resolved by March

He also emphasized that Germany, which is the largest supporter of Ukraine in Europe in terms of military assistance, cannot provide this assistance alone.

In general, Scholz said he was satisfied with the results of the EU summit in Brussels. The fact that 27 EU member states cleared the way for billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine is good news for the European Union and good news for Ukraine, he said in Brussels.

Read more: Democratic mechanisms, fight against corruption and economic sustainability: EU names prerequisites for granting EUR 50 billion to Ukraine. DOCUMENT

"It was a very successful summit," Scholz said.