Russia should not count on European fatigue - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that all 27 EU countries supported the decision to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros, which showed Russia that Europe was not "tired."

"This agreement gives predictability to our support for Ukraine through long-term economic and financial commitments. The message is clear - Russia should not count on any fatigue on the part of Europeans in supporting Ukraine," Macron said.

He also recalled that the European Council had agreed that the European Commission would submit an annual report on the implementation of the program for Ukraine, based on which annual debates would be held. "If necessary, in two years' time, the European Council may invite the Commission to submit a proposal to revise this mechanism, in particular in the context of the next multi-annual financial program of the European Union," Macron said.

As for military support, European countries make bilateral commitments, and this will be one of the goals of the French leader's upcoming visit to Ukraine. "France provides critical capabilities that can be decisive on the battlefield, including Scalp missiles for air defense and Caesar artillery systems," Macron said.

He recalled that on January 18, France, as co-chair (along with the United States), hosted an important meeting to create the so-called Artillery Coalition, which included 22 countries.

At the next European Council meeting, Macron promised to return to the issue of Russian assets.

"We have taken an important step by deciding to separate the percentage of frozen Russian assets. The second step will now be to decide how to use them and where to distribute them," the French president said.