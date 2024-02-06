Enemy’s attacks are repelled in 6 sectors, 126 combat engagements over last day - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires from multiple launch rocket systems not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

As noted, 126 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 35 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following were hit by air strikes: Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Serebryansky Forestry in Luhansk Oblast; Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, New York, Lastochkino, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions remains without significant changes.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

"In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region," the General Staff said.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in the area of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 16 attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the occupants near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 26 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Robotino, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault operations.

Strikes against the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, missile troops struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, 2 command posts and 3 ammunition depots of the enemy.