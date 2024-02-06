Pre-trial investigation in case of Bihus.info surveillance will be conducted by SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the criminal proceedings over the surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General instructed investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated at the request of a representative of the Bihus.info journalistic editorial office regarding the illegal installation and use of special technical means of covertly obtaining information in a suburban complex in the Kyiv region (Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Read more: Maliuk on surveillance of Bihus.Info: Actions of some DPNS employees are "unacceptable and have already led to number of personnel decisions"

Bihus.Info surveillance

As a reminder, on 16 January, a video was posted online showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly taking drugs at a New Year's corporate party. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, noted that the video showed part of the team, namely the cameramen. According to him, the journalists did not use drugs.

"The team is aware of the severity of the situation. Of course, the wiretapping and surveillance were illegal, and the goals of those who recorded are clear. But this is no excuse for what we saw on the video - namely, the use of illegal substances by several of our colleagues," the team said.

Bihus later said that the Bihus.Info team members had been under surveillance for about a year. And the New Year's corporate party was part of the security forces' operation.

The SSU opened proceedings on the fact of illegal wiretapping and video recording. It also seized discs with camera recordings.

Recently, Bihus.Info journalists asked for help identifying people who were likely to be involved in the surveillance of the investigative team. It was also reported that Bihus.Info identified the SSU officers who were illegally surveilling the journalists: they were from the Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Read more: President’s Office should be considered customer of crime against journalists - Shabunin