Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, non-residential infrastructure was hit (updated)

On the morning of 7 February, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking, stay in shelters," the message reads.

According to the Air Force, the enemy is shelling Kharkiv with ballistic missiles.

See more: Russians shell agricultural enterprise on border of Chernihiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Syniehubov said that the Russian army had carried out at least four strikes in Kharkiv region.

As of 6:30 a.m., there were hits in Sloboda district of Kharkiv

"There are damages to non-residential infrastructure. At the moment, there are no casualties," said Syniehubov.