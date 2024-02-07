Air Force: Ruscists fire missile towards Myrhorod
Russian occupation forces fired a missile towards Poltava region.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"A missile is in the Sumy region, heading for the Poltava region!" the statement reads.
Before that, the Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of using air strikes.
Later, the Air Force reported a missile fired in the direction of Myrhorod.
