Explosions occurred in Poltava region - RMA
During the air alert, residents of the Poltava region heard explosions.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attacked Poltava region. The sound of the explosion was heard in Myrhorod district," he wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the explosion.
"In the event of an air raid alert, do not neglect safety, immediately go to the shelter," the head of the RMA called.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password