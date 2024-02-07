Explosions occurred in Poltava region - RMA

During the air alert, residents of the Poltava region heard explosions.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Poltava region. The sound of the explosion was heard in Myrhorod district," he wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the explosion.

"In the event of an air raid alert, do not neglect safety, immediately go to the shelter," the head of the RMA called.

