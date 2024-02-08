Ruscists attacked Avdiivka twice: Woman killed

Russian occupation forces struck twice in Avdiivka, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 1 person was killed by Russians in Avdiivka. This afternoon, the Russians launched two rocket attacks on the city - a 72-year-old woman was killed and 2 houses were damaged," the statement reads.

The head of the RMA emphasized that there are still more than 900 residents in the city who are exposing themselves to mortal danger.

"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" - he summarized.

