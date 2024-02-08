ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5130 visitors online
News War
896 7

Ruscists attacked Avdiivka twice: Woman killed

авдіївка

Russian occupation forces struck twice in Avdiivka, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 1 person was killed by Russians in Avdiivka. This afternoon, the Russians launched two rocket attacks on the city - a 72-year-old woman was killed and 2 houses were damaged," the statement reads.

The head of the RMA emphasized that there are still more than 900 residents in the city who are exposing themselves to mortal danger.

"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" - he summarized.

Read more: No street fighting in Avdiivka, isolated subversive reconnaissance groups enter and neutralise - CMA

Author: 

shoot out (13030) Avdiyivka (1116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 