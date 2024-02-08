Ruscists attacked Avdiivka twice: Woman killed
Russian occupation forces struck twice in Avdiivka, killing a woman.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"Another 1 person was killed by Russians in Avdiivka. This afternoon, the Russians launched two rocket attacks on the city - a 72-year-old woman was killed and 2 houses were damaged," the statement reads.
The head of the RMA emphasized that there are still more than 900 residents in the city who are exposing themselves to mortal danger.
"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!" - he summarized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password