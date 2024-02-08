Moldova joins more than 80% of EU sanctions against Russia

Moldova has joined the EU sanctions against Russia, which were imposed after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, by more than 80%.

This was announced by Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihail Popșoi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There was a much smaller share. But recently it has increased. And we will continue to appeal to join our European partners," Popschoi said.

When asked whether Moldova could restore relations with Russia under the current Russian government, the foreign minister said that this was impossible in the near future.

"Given today's experience and the horrors taking place in Ukraine, because of the barbaric, extremely cynical war, it is difficult to talk about any significant improvement in relations in the near future. In this context, of course, we cannot talk about normalization of relations," Popșoi said.

According to him, when a state grossly violates international law and commits horrors the likes of which have not been seen on the European continent since World War II, "we will have to wait for the improvement of relations."

"It is impossible to turn a blind eye to the horrors that are happening in Ukraine. Russia and Russian society will need an extremely long time to absorb what has happened," the Moldovan minister said.