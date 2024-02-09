SSU drones attack two Russian refineries at night - sources

Overnight, two oil refineries were attacked in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

For example, SSU drones attacked two refineries in Krasnodar Krai - the Ilya and Afip refineries.

A large fire broke out at the Ilya refinery, damaging the 3.6 million tonne per annum primary processing unit worth $50 million. Without it, Russians will not be able to produce diesel fuel for military use.

Ilyich refinery

As for the Afip refinery, a UAV hit the plant, and the consequences are currently being clarified.

Afip refinery

The Ilya and Afip refineries are located about 20 km from each other. Social media reported that the Russians were even forced to take planes into the sky.

As a reminder, in October 2013, the SSU already attacked the Afip refinery with drones.

Read more: SSU’s drones "organized" fire at oil refinery in Volgograd - sources. VIDEO&PHOTOS