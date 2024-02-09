Syrskyi on new tasks as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces: clear planning of all actions, training of soldiers, scaling up unmanned systems and electronic warfare

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, spoke about the new challenges he faces today. He stated that only changes and continuous improvement of the methods of warfare will allow for success.

According to him, today Ukraine faces new challenges, in particular:

clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military command and control bodies, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by our international partners;

The fastest and most rational distribution of the necessary supplies for combat operations remains the main task of military logistics;

Know all the needs of the frontline and be aware of the situation in each area.

"It is the qualification of the personnel of military command and control bodies that is crucial for the development and successful implementation of ideas and plans," explained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Syrskyi said, it is important:

The life and health of servicemen is the main value of the army. Maintaining a balance between performing combat missions and restoring units and subunits with intensified education and training of personnel remains as important as ever;

The introduction of new technical solutions and scaling up of successful experience, such as the use of unmanned systems and modern electronic warfare, is one of the future vectors of building victory in our war of liberation.

"Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path. And, of course, a reliable rear is one of the main components of overall success in the war," Syrskyi stressed.

